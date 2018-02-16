Union Co-op Council 10th Anniversary
From the Union Co-op Council website:
The Union Co-op Council of the US Federation of Worker Co-ops has a vision of a worker-driven, cooperative economy with workplace and economic democracy for all. We’re working to build bridges between worker cooperatives and organized labor. The Council is an all-volunteer, virtual organization that has been operating since 2007. Participants from across the U.S. and occasionally Canada include labor activists, worker cooperators, technical assistance and funding representatives, and academicians. Associates meet monthly by conference call, plan union co-op workshops at various labor and co-op conferences around the country, share information about and resources with local projects, and arrange for participants to engage in media exchanges, among other activities. New associates are welcome! Contact us at unioncoops@gmail.com if you’re interested in getting notice of our monthly conference calls or in developing a workshop on unions and co-ops in your local area.
