Talking Co-ops

Vernon and Jim discuss the process of establishing a worker co-op, and the steps companies should take to prepare for the transition to a worker co-op.

GEO Collective member Jim Johnson has been in small business for over thirty-five years, and has spent over twenty of those years working with and for co-ops. He is a co-founder of the Democracy At Work Network, the technical assistance service of the US Federation of Worker Cooperatives, and currently serves on DAWN's Board of Governors and its Training and Certification committee. He also currently serves DAWN as a certified Peer Advisor, actively providing technical assistance to worker co-ops, start-ups, and conversions. This interview was recorded in 2015.

