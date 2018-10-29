Striking Spectrum Workers Want a Multi-Stakeholder Co-op for NYC

Richard Wolff Interviews Troy Walcott
Economic Update

Professor Wolff interviews Troy Walcott, a Spectrum Cable technician on strike in New York City. Walcott details the grievances of workers and customers and makes the case that a multi-stakeholder cooperative would provide better service and better jobs, without the profit-driven middlemen. 

Support striking workers and find out more about their proposed alternatives at Unplug Spectrum.

Publication Date: 
Monday, October 29, 2018
Information Technology
Utilities (Electric, Water, Phone, Internet)
United States
Multi-Stakeholder Cooperatives
Workplace Democracy
cooperative economy
