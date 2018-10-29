Striking Spectrum Workers Want a Multi-Stakeholder Co-op for NYC
Richard Wolff Interviews Troy Walcott
Economic Update
Professor Wolff interviews Troy Walcott, a Spectrum Cable technician on strike in New York City. Walcott details the grievances of workers and customers and makes the case that a multi-stakeholder cooperative would provide better service and better jobs, without the profit-driven middlemen.
Support striking workers and find out more about their proposed alternatives at Unplug Spectrum.
Publication Date:
Monday, October 29, 2018
