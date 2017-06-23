The Story of Rise Up!

Principle Six, Ethical Manufacturing & the Power of Play
TESA Collective

[Editor's note: below are two videos about the new board game from worker cooperative Toolbox for Education and Social Action (TESA), Rise Up!  You can listen to an interview with TESA worker-owners Darya Marchenkova and Brian Van Slyke here.  To purchase a copy of Rise Up!, click here.]

 

Publication Date: 
Friday, June 23, 2017
