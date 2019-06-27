Solidarity and the Local Economy

In our third and final installment of interviews from the 2018 Worker Cooperative National Conference, we hear from Paul of the Colorado Solidarity Fund, a cooperative investment club, and Parag Khandhar of the Asian American Solidarity Economies project.

Paul from the Colorado Solidarity Fund discusses how investment clubs allow people to invest their savings in local cooperatives, creating a source of affordable financing for co-ops and an alternative to Wall Street investments for savers.

Solidarity Economy lawyer Parag Khandhar talks about what gives him hope for the future of the solidarity economy movement.

Go to the GEO front page