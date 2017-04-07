SIN PATRÓN (Without a Boss)

Sinopsis: La Fábrica Sin Patrón ex Zanon tiene 450 trabajadores y 13 años de lucha autogestiva. La historia de Fasinpat está escrita con el lenguaje de la resistencia y como en toda cooperativa, las cosas se resuelven por asamblea. Este documental cuenta la historia de la fábrica, por sus protagonistas, marcando el camino para los demás compañeros que sueñan con un trabajo sin patrón, y que luchan por completar la expropiación definitiva. Hoy a pocos meses de una nueva ocupación de fabrica quebrada, los obreros de Madygraf ex Donnelley reviven el espíritu de la autogestión forjada por la crisis del 2001. La experiencia de Fasinpat junto con el renacer de las ocupaciones como salida a los despidos de los obreros de Madygraf son ejemplos dignos de multiplicar, que este documental intentara reflejar en el marco de la lucha contra las injusticias y la explotación de clases.

Synopsis: The Factory Without a Boss, formerly Zanon, has 450 workers and 13 years of self-managed struggle. The story of Fasinpat is written in the language of resistance and, as in every cooperative, things are solved by assembly. This documentary tells the story of the factory, by its protagonists, marking the way for other comrades who dream of a job without a boss, and who struggle to complete the final expropriation. Today, a few months after a new occupation of a broken factory, the workers of Madygraf, formerly Donnelley, revive the spirit of self-management forged by the crisis of 2001. Fasinpat's experience together with the rebirth of the occupations as a way out of the dismissals of the workers Of Madygraf are examples worthy of multiplying, which this documentary will try to reflect in the framework of the fight against injustices and the exploitation of classes.

