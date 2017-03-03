ROH Cooperative Cafe

Solidarity Economy in the Czech Republic
Ekumenická akademie Praha

 

This video by Ekumenická akademie Praha presents the ROH cooperative café, non-smoking venue for discussions, cultural events or a gathering place along an attractive cycle-path at the foot of Vítkov hill at the Prague quarter of Žižkov. A collective project with the focus on the support of democratic form of entrepreneurship and local economy. Find out more on their Facebook page.

Publication Date: 
Friday, March 3, 2017
Community Development
Retail Trade
Eastern Europe
Worker Cooperatives
Economic Justice
Workplace Democracy
cooperative economy
place-based (local) economics
