Moral Money and Finance - Part 2
Communities, Commons and Money
Paul Krumm
[Editor's note: Last week GEO published part 1 of Paul Krumm's essay, Moral Money and Finance, which presented a design for a simple community credit system. Below is the concluding section of that essay, which considers the ways our current monetary system works to the detriment of the Commons and how a "simple money" system could mitigate these effects. To read the middle section of the essay, which focuses on the design of the US national monetary system, see the P2P Foundation Wiki.]
Go to the GEO front page
Citations:
When citing this article, please use the following format: Paul Krumm (2018). Moral Money and Finance - Part 2. Grassroots Economic Organizing (GEO). http://geo.coop/story/moral-money-finance-part-2
Publication Date:
Friday, January 19, 2018
Search
Subscribe
A weekly email newsletter connecting you with our latest issues, articles and special features. Subscribe now!
Movement Pages
Recent Issues
- 3: Cuban Worker Co-ops - NEW!
- 2: Building Regional Solidarity Economy Networks
- 1: Expanding the Reach of Food Co-ops
- 18: The Southern Cooperative Movement
- 17: Scaling-Up the Cooperative Movement
- 16: Intentional Communities and Solidarity Economics
- 15: Advancing the Development of Worker Co-ops-ADWC 2013
- 14: The Anniversary Issue
- 13: The Frank Lindenfeld Memorial
- 12: International Year of the Cooperative
- 11: Lessons for Today from "Black Like Me"
- 10: Occupy! Connect! Create!
- 9: Collective Action: Research, Practice and Theory
- 8: Worker Cooperative Development Models
- 7: The Cooperative Advantage
- 6: Inter-cooperation is Key
- 5: Education For Economic Liberation
- 4: Land, Food, Childcare, Laundry, and a Book
- 3: Worker Cooperative Replication
- 2: Strengthening the Movement
- 1: Grassroots Democracy In Action