Moral Money and Finance - Part 2

[Editor's note: Last week GEO published part 1 of Paul Krumm's essay, Moral Money and Finance, which presented a design for a simple community credit system. Below is the concluding section of that essay, which considers the ways our current monetary system works to the detriment of the Commons and how a "simple money" system could mitigate these effects. To read the middle section of the essay, which focuses on the design of the US national monetary system, see the P2P Foundation Wiki.]

