Mapping the Cooperative / Solidarity Economy
A Session from OPEN 2018
The Open Co-op
This session from OPEN 2018 provides an overview of various “mapping projects” - discussing mapping objectives and the challenges many groups have already experienced when trying to “map the ecosystem”. The session features presentations from Louis Cousin from Cooperatives Europe, Colm Massey from the Solidarity Economy Association, Laura James Co-founder at Digital Life Collective, and Tom Ivey from domains.coop about their specific mapping projects and objectives.
See the shared notes from this session.
Go to the GEO front page
Publication Date:
Monday, October 22, 2018
Search
Subscribe
A weekly email newsletter connecting you with our latest issues, articles and special features. Subscribe now!
Movement Pages
Recent Issues
- 4: Sociocracy / Dynamic Governance -NEW!
- 3: Cuban Worker Co-ops
- 2: Building Regional Solidarity Economy Networks
- 1: Expanding the Reach of Food Co-ops
- 18: The Southern Cooperative Movement
- 17: Scaling-Up the Cooperative Movement
- 16: Intentional Communities and Solidarity Economics
- 15: Advancing the Development of Worker Co-ops-ADWC 2013
- 14: The Anniversary Issue
- 13: The Frank Lindenfeld Memorial
- 12: International Year of the Cooperative
- 11: Lessons for Today from "Black Like Me"
- 10: Occupy! Connect! Create!
- 9: Collective Action: Research, Practice and Theory
- 8: Worker Cooperative Development Models
- 7: The Cooperative Advantage
- 6: Inter-cooperation is Key
- 5: Education For Economic Liberation
- 4: Land, Food, Childcare, Laundry, and a Book
- 3: Worker Cooperative Replication
- 2: Strengthening the Movement
- 1: Grassroots Democracy In Action