Mapping the Cooperative / Solidarity Economy

This session from OPEN 2018 provides an overview of various “mapping projects” - discussing mapping objectives and the challenges many groups have already experienced when trying to “map the ecosystem”. The session features presentations from Louis Cousin from Cooperatives Europe, Colm Massey from the Solidarity Economy Association, Laura James Co-founder at Digital Life Collective, and Tom Ivey from domains.coop about their specific mapping projects and objectives.

See the shared notes from this session.

