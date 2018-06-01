The Many Benefits of Ownership

In honor of Paul Bradley’s Inductee into the 2018 Cooperative Hall of Fame, five of ROC USA’s Association Directors appeared on Everything Co-op on May 3, 2018. Lois Parris, Colleen Preston, Natividad Seefeld, Kim Capen and Lorie Cahill discussed how programs and projects implemented by ROC USA have impacted their manufactured home communities. They also discussed the value, importance and difference that being a cooperative has had on both their lives and their homes.

Go to the GEO front page