Love and Co-ops
GEO Podcast #10
Grassroots Economic Organizing
In this episode, Cadwell Turnbull talks with Tim Huet, a co-founder of the Arizmendi Association of Cooperatives, about the association's founding and how cooperative work has affected his life and relationships. They discuss the large role cooperatives have played in the love story between Tim and his wife, Kirsten Marshall, and how cooperatives can inspire people to hope for a better society.
Listen to more GEO podcasts on Soundcloud
Go to the GEO front page
Citations:
Grassroots Economic Organizing (2018). Love and Co-ops: GEO Podcast #10. Grassroots Economic Organizing (GEO). http://geo.coop/story/love-and-co-ops
Publication Date:
Monday, September 24, 2018
Search
Subscribe
A weekly email newsletter connecting you with our latest issues, articles and special features. Subscribe now!
Movement Pages
Recent Issues
- 4: Sociocracy / Dynamic Governance -NEW!
- 3: Cuban Worker Co-ops
- 2: Building Regional Solidarity Economy Networks
- 1: Expanding the Reach of Food Co-ops
- 18: The Southern Cooperative Movement
- 17: Scaling-Up the Cooperative Movement
- 16: Intentional Communities and Solidarity Economics
- 15: Advancing the Development of Worker Co-ops-ADWC 2013
- 14: The Anniversary Issue
- 13: The Frank Lindenfeld Memorial
- 12: International Year of the Cooperative
- 11: Lessons for Today from "Black Like Me"
- 10: Occupy! Connect! Create!
- 9: Collective Action: Research, Practice and Theory
- 8: Worker Cooperative Development Models
- 7: The Cooperative Advantage
- 6: Inter-cooperation is Key
- 5: Education For Economic Liberation
- 4: Land, Food, Childcare, Laundry, and a Book
- 3: Worker Cooperative Replication
- 2: Strengthening the Movement
- 1: Grassroots Democracy In Action