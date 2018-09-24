Love and Co-ops

In this episode, Cadwell Turnbull talks with Tim Huet, a co-founder of the Arizmendi Association of Cooperatives, about the association's founding and how cooperative work has affected his life and relationships. They discuss the large role cooperatives have played in the love story between Tim and his wife, Kirsten Marshall, and how cooperatives can inspire people to hope for a better society.

