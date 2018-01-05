An Introduction to Worker Cooperatives for Farmers and Start Ups

National Young Farmers Coalition
Democracy at Work Institute

Presenters:

Hosted by the Democracy at Work Institute and the National Young Farmers Coalition.

 

Go to the GEO front page

Publication Date: 
Friday, January 5, 2018
Food
United States
Canada
Producer Cooperatives
Worker Cooperatives
Linking Opposition & Alternatives
Solidarity Economy Organizing
cooperative commonwealth
solidarity economy
  • Share
  • 15 reads