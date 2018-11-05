Pamela Boyce Simms wants deep social change, and she has developed a community of practice that asserts deep personal change is essential for achieving that: Inner Landscapes - Activists Community of Practice. She posts frequently on GEO about her work as well as on her Buddhist-Quaker website.

I am developing a new project that also sees personal and collective change as inseparable—Growing Democracy: a cultural strategy for taking our love and democracy to new levels—and writing a book about it. I have worked with Pamela as a colleague and in her Landscape community of practice, and wanted to include her particular approach in the book and on the GD Project’s website (in process) as an example of this approach. She agreed. Using the Zoom technology we explored her perspective that is as spiritual as it is political and as science-based as it is spiritual.

GEO’s Rob Brown and Cadwell Turnbull are working on a transcript and will post it as soon as it is complete. GEO’s Josh Davis has prepared and posted the video and audio versions of the interview.

Both the video and audio are in three parts. Part I is a short introduction where you meet Pamela describing her project. Part II explores her integration of Buddhist, Quaker, neural-linguistic, and quantum physics traditions into a transformative practice for activism and personal change. Part III picks up on questions related to love, identity, and the nature of self that emerged in Part II.

