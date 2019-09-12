Hitchhiking Across the Atlantic to Visit Co-ops

[Editors note: Last year, Cath Muller of Radical Routes traveled from the UK to the US, via Spain and the Canary Islands (on a sail boat) to visit and learn from cooperatives on this side of the pond. In this interview she discusses her history and current work in the cooperative movement, and the differences between co-ops in the US and in the UK.]

Click here to read the transcript of part one.

Click here to read the transcript of part two.

Go to the GEO front page