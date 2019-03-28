GEO Get-Together Bonus Edition
GEO Collective
After our guest Nathan had to sign-off from our recent Get-Together, the rest of the crew stayed on the line to continue the discussion about how to use fiction to seed the collective conscious with stories of cooperation and solidarity.
Publication Date:
Thursday, March 28, 2019
