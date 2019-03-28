GEO Get-Together Bonus Edition

GEO Collective

After our guest Nathan had to sign-off from our recent Get-Together, the rest of the crew stayed on the line to continue the discussion about how to use fiction to seed the collective conscious with stories of cooperation and solidarity.

 

Publication Date: 
Thursday, March 28, 2019
Arts & Cultural Creation
Economic Justice
beyond capitalism
solidarity economy
