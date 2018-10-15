From Farm to Co-op to Table

Food Justice in Urban Agriculture
The Laura Flanders Show

Food — from where it grows, to where it goes, all of it matters to our bodies and our communities. We begin October with a conversation about how farmers are creating equitable food systems inside cities, from urban agriculture to worker-owned cooperatives.

 

Publication Date: 
Monday, October 15, 2018
Community Development
Food
United States
Worker Cooperatives
Racial Justice
Strategies for Change
place-based (local) economics
