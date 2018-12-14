We have to transform our cities! Over 50% of the world's population lives in urban areas, and it's only increasing. Models for sustainable, equitable, urban community must be developed.

In this episode of Planet Community we look at Enright Ridge Urban Ecovillage in Cincinnati, OH. How do we move past the consumerism and concrete to reconnect to each other and the earth? How do we live sustainably and live well in cities? Enright is an ongoing exploration into these crucial questions.

To learn more about the Planet Community series, catch all of the new episodes, and support the next season in development here.

This documentary series is Produced by the Fellowship for Intentional Community and Skillly Media.

It was funded by public support through this Kickstarter campaign. Support our work!

What's is Planet Community all about?

Let’s get real. We are facing multiple, interconnected global dangers, rooted in the exploitation of people and planet.

These dangers include climate change, wealth disparity, and social injustice. These are co-created and mutually reinforcing problems. They are systemic, and systemic problems require holistic solutions.

What do community solutions look like?

Whether it’s a small group in a collective household or hundreds of people on a piece of land, intentional communities are micro-societies offering insights into living a cooperative set of values.

They are living laboratories working to create and model whole systems, integrated locally to globally.

Join the Movement!

Go to the GEO front page