Ed Whitfield - 38th Annual E.F. Schumacher Lectures

[Editor's note: this talk by Ed Whitfield of the Fund for Democratic Communities at the 38th Annual E.F. Schumacher Lecture series somehow managed to slip through out net when it was posted on Youtube last December. We present it now, as Ed's insightful commentary on our movement (and its failings) is as relevant now as it was last year. Ed's talk begins at about the 8 minute mark.]

On Saturday, October 27th, Leah Penniman and Ed Whitfield delivered the 38th Annual E. F. Schumacher Lectures celebrating the 150th anniversary of the birth of W. E. B. Du Bois. The talks took place at Saint James Place in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

Ed Whitfield is co-founder and co-managing director of the Fund for Democratic Communities (F4DC). A long time social justice activist, Whitfield had been involved in labor, community organizing and peace work since the late 60‘s when he was a student activist at Cornell University. He is deeply involved in conceptualizing and spreading the idea of democratic ownership and the reclamation of the commons.

To support the work of the Schumacher Center, visit: http://www.centerforneweconomics.org/

This event was hosted by the Schumacher Center for a New Economics in partnership with Multicultural BRIDGE.

Go to the GEO front page