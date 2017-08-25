Ecovillage at Ithaca

A Community Life
Zaccharie Charvolin

This is a documentary about Community Living at Ecovillage at Ithaca. EVI is an intentional community that is focused around using less resources, and it aims to educate the rest of the world about Ecovillage life.

Ecovillage at Ithaca: A Community Life from Zaccharie Charvolin on Vimeo.

 

Publication Date: 
Friday, August 25, 2017
