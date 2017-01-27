From Degeneration to Regeneration

Navigating the 21st Century with Solidarity Economics
Michael Lewis
Institute for Solidarity Economics


This presentation was part of the "Alternatives to Capitalism: The Solidarity Economy Perspective" event run by The Institute for Solidarity Economics & STIR Magazine on October 18, 2016.

Michael Lewis, the keynote speaker, hails from Canada and is one of the founders of the Intercontinental Network for the Promotion of the Social Solidarity Economy (RIPESS).

 

Watch more from the Institue for Solidarity Economics

 

Go to the GEO front page

About the author: 

About the Institute for Solidarity Economics:

Our aim is to support the Solidarity Economy Movement for a just and sustainable economic system. The movement consists of organisations and initiatives that embody principles like solidarity, self-management, democracy, co-operation, equity, pluralism, and environmental sustainability. We want to research, collaborate and take action to help build on the already existing ‘Solidarity Economy’.

Publication Date: 
Friday, January 27, 2017
Commons
Mutual-Aid & Self-Help Groups
Environmental Justice
Workplace Democracy
Solidarity Economy Organizing
Strategies for Change
cooperative commonwealth
solidarity economy
  • Share
  • 128 reads