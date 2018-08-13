The Communes of Rojava
An in-depth look into the inner workings of the commune system of Rojava and how they work in practice; I also call for people to form communes throughout North America and the world.
0:00-2:50 Defining the Commune
2:51-5:53 Defense Committee
5:54-11:09 Health Committe
11:10-15:29 Peace and Consensus Committee
15:30-23:40 Economic Committee
23:41-29:21 Education Committee
29:22-37:40 Women's Committee
37:41-44:56 A Call for Communes Everywhere!
Lots of self-criticism on this one: First, I should have mentioned that Rojava is a term no longer officially used their because it is rooted in the Kurdish struggle and is Kurd-centric as a name, but the society is being built as explicitly multi-ethnic so is now called the Democratic Federation of Northern Syria to reflect this diversity. I used the former term because, sadly, it is the word most people know.
Also, my knowledge of Kurdish instrumental music is limited, so I used a couple of songs twice.
This video is far too long. I will probably cut it up and release it in parts, showing each committee in a separate video. I also need a microphone. This took 20+ hours to edit and it still is sub-par as far as video and audio quality go. Criticism accepted and encouraged!
Read about the Internal System of the Communes In Rojava here.
Read the Co-operative Contract of the Democratic Federation of Northern Syria here.
