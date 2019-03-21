Commoning Our Cities
Mary Miss, Silvia Federici, and Peter Linebaugh
The Laura Flanders Show
Reinventing our cities and re-enchanting the world. Who gets a say in designing where they live? What if more of us did? This week, we visit Mary Miss, a Guggenheim fellow and celebrated artist, whose organization, The City as Living Laboratory, strives to empower people to create not the cliché of the sustainable city, she says, but places of living and breathing, creative sustenance.
Then we speak to professors and authors Silvia Federici and Peter Linebaugh about the promises of "commoning" for our environment – and our social health.
Publication Date:
Thursday, March 21, 2019
