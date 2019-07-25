Co-operative Ride-Sharing with Eva Co-op
Each for All
cross-posted from Each for All
Eva ride sharing co-operative launched just 10 weeks ago in Montréal, directly trying to challenge the Uber and Lyft status quo. Unique to Eva is its basis on blockchain and the co-operative model.
We had a talk with Dardan Isufi, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, about what these innovative co-operators are trying to achieve. With ride sharing coming to BC in September of 2019, they give us the lowdown on the co-op way of ride-sharing already in place in Montréal.
Download their app, find out more at eva.coop, and follow them on twitter @eva_coop
Publication Date:
Thursday, July 25, 2019
