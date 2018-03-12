Class, Race and the Future of Solidarity

R.L. Stephens is an elected member of DSA’s National Political Committee and the former A. Philip Randolph Fellow at Jacobin Magazine. His writing on race, class and social movements has appeared in The Guardian, Gawker, and Jacobin. He was a campaign strategist at labor union Unite Here in Chicago and previously participated in a campaign to end unfair scheduling practices in the retail sector while working at Gap. He graduated from George Washington Law in 2014.

On November 16, 2017, he came to Harvard Law to share insights and experience on the theory and practice of solidarity building.