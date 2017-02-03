Building the Economy We Want
How Boston's Ujima Poject is Funding a Better Future
The Laura Flanders Show
The Boston Ujima Project is empowering residents in underserved communities in Boston, to fund and invest in the businesses they want to support in their neighborhoods. Founders, friends, and members of the project explain the impetus behind the project and how they see it as paving the way for community control in increasingly oppressive times.
Friday, February 3, 2017
