Building a Cooperative Support System

Interviews from WCNC 2018, Part 2
Grassroots Economic Organizing

In part two of our series of interviews with attendees at last year's Worker Cooperative National Conference, we hear from B. Anthony Holley and Noémi Giszpenc about building cooperative support organizations.

B. Anthony Holley discusses his work building a solidarity economy in Detroit through the Conscious Community Cooperative ThinkTank, the Cooperation Group, and the Detroit Community Wealth Fund.

www.detroitcommunitywealth.org
www.facebook.com/C3ThinkTank/
www.cooperationgroup.coop/

 

Noémi Giszpenc of CDI and the Data Commons discusses her work in the co-op movement and what her wildest dreams are for the cooperative movement. Recorded at the 2018 Worker Cooperative National Conference, held in Los Angeles, CA.

cdi.coop/
datacommons.coop/

 

Music by Lee Rosevere CC BY-SA 3.0

 

Go to the GEO front page

Publication Date: 
Thursday, June 20, 2019
Community Development
Organizational Support & Development
United States
Cooperative Financial Institutions
Support Organizations
Worker Cooperatives
Economic Justice
Racial Justice
Conferences, Events & Gatherings
Solidarity Economy Organizing
cooperative commonwealth
  • Share
  • 143 reads