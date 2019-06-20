Building a Cooperative Support System
In part two of our series of interviews with attendees at last year's Worker Cooperative National Conference, we hear from B. Anthony Holley and Noémi Giszpenc about building cooperative support organizations.
B. Anthony Holley discusses his work building a solidarity economy in Detroit through the Conscious Community Cooperative ThinkTank, the Cooperation Group, and the Detroit Community Wealth Fund.
www.detroitcommunitywealth.org
www.facebook.com/C3ThinkTank/
www.cooperationgroup.coop/
Noémi Giszpenc of CDI and the Data Commons discusses her work in the co-op movement and what her wildest dreams are for the cooperative movement. Recorded at the 2018 Worker Cooperative National Conference, held in Los Angeles, CA.
Music by Lee Rosevere CC BY-SA 3.0
Go to the GEO front page
Search
Subscribe
A weekly email newsletter connecting you with our latest issues, articles and special features. Subscribe now!
Movement Pages
Recent Issues
- 4: Sociocracy / Dynamic Governance -NEW!
- 3: Cuban Worker Co-ops
- 2: Building Regional Solidarity Economy Networks
- 1: Expanding the Reach of Food Co-ops
- 18: The Southern Cooperative Movement
- 17: Scaling-Up the Cooperative Movement
- 16: Intentional Communities and Solidarity Economics
- 15: Advancing the Development of Worker Co-ops-ADWC 2013
- 14: The Anniversary Issue
- 13: The Frank Lindenfeld Memorial
- 12: International Year of the Cooperative
- 11: Lessons for Today from "Black Like Me"
- 10: Occupy! Connect! Create!
- 9: Collective Action: Research, Practice and Theory
- 8: Worker Cooperative Development Models
- 7: The Cooperative Advantage
- 6: Inter-cooperation is Key
- 5: Education For Economic Liberation
- 4: Land, Food, Childcare, Laundry, and a Book
- 3: Worker Cooperative Replication
- 2: Strengthening the Movement
- 1: Grassroots Democracy In Action