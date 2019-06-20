Building a Cooperative Support System

In part two of our series of interviews with attendees at last year's Worker Cooperative National Conference, we hear from B. Anthony Holley and Noémi Giszpenc about building cooperative support organizations.

B. Anthony Holley discusses his work building a solidarity economy in Detroit through the Conscious Community Cooperative ThinkTank, the Cooperation Group, and the Detroit Community Wealth Fund.

www.detroitcommunitywealth.org

www.facebook.com/C3ThinkTank/

www.cooperationgroup.coop/

Noémi Giszpenc of CDI and the Data Commons discusses her work in the co-op movement and what her wildest dreams are for the cooperative movement. Recorded at the 2018 Worker Cooperative National Conference, held in Los Angeles, CA. cdi.coop/

datacommons.coop/ Music by Lee Rosevere CC BY-SA 3.0

