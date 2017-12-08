2017 Cooperative Issues Forum

Cooperative Hall of Fame Panel and Q&A
Cooperative Development Foundation

Panelists:

Rita Haynes - CEO Emeritus, Faith Community United Credit Union

John D. Honson - Retired President & CEO, CHS, Inc.

Richard Larochelle - Retired Senior Vice President, NRECA

John & Carol Zippert - Cooperative Activists and Founding Members, Federation of Southern Cooperatives/Land Assistance Fund

 

Friday, December 8, 2017
